ACE Adventure Resort set to host Polar Bear Plunge to benefit local humane society

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — An icy plunge could be just what you need to get ready for the New Year and all it offers.

ACE Adventure Resort in Fayette County is inviting you to be brave and join them and others as they take a swim in their lake, all for a good cause. Donations raised will go to support the New River Humane Society.

“We’re going to do a polar plunge, supporting the New River Humane Society. So, it’s only 10 bucks. All the money is going to go to support the critters, the fur babies over there at the the humane society,” Chris Collins, the Special Events Coordinator at ACE said.

The plunge happens at noon on New Year’s Day. Before that, ACE is offering a host of activities on New Years Eve as well.

For more information on the plunge and or the other events scheduled to ring in 2022, visit their website.