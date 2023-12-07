PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton has their very own hardware store. Ace Hardware just opened on Stafford Drive in Princeton.

The new store offers a variety of equipment and supplies you may not find in other shops. The store used a Princeton City Grant fund to build some of the infrastructure. General Manager Jeff Butler adds the community is excited about the new store.

“The hardware store will be fantastic, it’s been a long time since they’ve had one. Like I said the residents here are very excited we’ve got tons of positive feedback so far,” said Butler.

The hours of operation are 7:30 A.M. until 6 P.M. Butler added he is excited for the future of the store.