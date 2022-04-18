CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major update in the fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

Attorney General Morrisey announced Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., agreed to settlement of $99 million. The settlement doubles the national proposed settlement of $48 million.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Morrisey said.

There are still two drug companies, Teva and Allergen, involved in the ongoing lawsuit.

“We’re pleased with this, but our work is far from done,” Morrisey continued.

All money received in the settlement will be allocated through the WV First Memorandum of Understanding. This states an agreement between cities and counties on how opioid settlement fund will be spent across the Mountain State.