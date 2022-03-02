CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke on the massive data breach announced by T-Mobile last summer after large portions of the information leaked were found on the dark web.

Morrisey said to any state residents believing they were impacted by the breach to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

“This situation can be worrisome and frustrating for many people who have used this company. However, our Office encourages consumers to follow up on the ways they can protect their information and see if their information has been compromised.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Since that data breach in August 2021, a large amount of the information in the breach was recently discovered for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the internet where cyber criminals buy, sell and track personal information. Many people received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them their information was found online in connection with the T-Mobile breach.



The breach, announced by T-Mobile last summer, compromised personal information of millions of T-Mobile customers. According to Morrisey, it impacted more than 53 million individuals, including 68,361 West Virginians. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information compromised.

The Attorney General offered a few basic tips for consumers to protect their information and identities including:

Monitor your bank account and credit card statements to detect unauthorized charges.

Check your credit report for new accounts or creditors you do not recognize. All consumers are entitled to a free annual credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus.

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. These free alerts last for a year and make it more difficult for a person to open up a line of credit in your name.

If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a consumer complaint online at www.wvago.gov.