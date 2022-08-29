CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, joined with 21 other Attorneys General, filed a complaint recently with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in support of the religious liberty of Navy SEALs and other Navy personnel seeking withdrawal from the Biden Administration’s continuing pursuit of worldwide COVID-19 vaccination.

“We are asking the court to recognize the religious liberties these sailors enjoy in their decision not to get vaccinated. These brave men and women routinely put their lives on the line, and we should trust in their individual decisions—and not rely on unlawful mandates from this administration,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

A federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary warning in January that restrained the Navy from considering vaccination status of the sailors who sued in making deployment, assignment and other operational decisions. Then two months later in March, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed on that warning, pending the arrangement of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The Biden Administration is asking the court to give the military extraordinary to comply with the vaccine mandate, even if it goes against fundamental freedoms. The Attorneys General have mentioned that the states have every right to manage their own fundamental freedoms and sensitive interests during this trying time with the COVID-19 pandemic still relevant, and that the words and actions of the Biden Administration should be considered to be met with doubt of what they are trying to achieve when it comes to the public’s decision for their own self benefits.

“Deference to military authorities makes sense when those authorities’ judgments reflect trustworthy, non-political assessments of sensitive matters within their unique expertise. But policymakers can, through their actions, erode those assumptions and the deference that might otherwise be due.” Quoted from the Amicus Brief filed

According to U.S. Department of Defense data, of 105,277 reported COVID cases within the U.S. Navy, there was only a total of 17 deaths and 1 hospitalization; however, only 47 religious accommodation requests have been approved and there are still approximately 4,251 requests which remain in a pending status. All 47 of the approvals occurred after this case was filed, but the federal judiciary still criticized them.

Attorney General Morrisey joined this Mississippi-led brief along with the other following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.