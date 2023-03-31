CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is applauding the dismissal of a lawsuit recently filed by six Harpers Ferry residents against the state secretary of Economic Development to stop the reconstruction of the Hill Top House.

The residents have debated the authority of the Tourism Development District Act, which was passed in 2020. This act encouraged large tourism development projects in the state’s smallest towns.

“We are pleased that the court found the Act to be constitutional and backed a January decision from the Jefferson County Circuit Court. This project has been delayed long enough by forces who are opposed to the state’s economic progress. With this ruling, the Mountain State can finally move forward with a vital commercial development that will increase tourism and create needed jobs and tax revenue in the Eastern Panhandle. Let’s help West Virginia reach her full potential,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

This Act allows the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to take over responsibility of managing of at least five tourism development projects in the state. The developers are relying on this law in order to invest $150 million towards the reconstruction of Hill Top.

The Attorney General expressed that the Act is a reasonable and lawful way of creating new and greater sources of revenue and to help with the struggle of unemployment in small communities.