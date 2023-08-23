CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Recently, thousands of students in the Mountain State returned to college and are also looking for jobs and ways to make money while in school. Since this is a crucial time in a their young adult life, they can be susceptible to scammers.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging college students to use caution when looking for employment opportunities, especially to some that seem too good to be true.

“The job hunt can be very exciting, but don’t take just any job offer. Don’t fall prey to those looking to rip you off. Research the employer, verify the intended recipient of personally identifiable information and never give money up front in hopes of landing a job,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Students looking for employment should also be cautious of giving out personal information to jobs and job offers. They should also be cautious about remote work positions as well.

Other tips include:

Be careful when looking at job ads.

Look at the business’ website or call their phone number.

Watch out for suspicious wording.

Do internet searches for the position.

Be cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money.

People who believe they have been of victim of this can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.