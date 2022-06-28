CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, sent a letter of proposal to make changes within Title IX to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, along with 17 other statewide counterparts.

This letter of proposal would include the category of gender identity into the definition of “sex.” The reason behind this is because it could possibly provide the wrong interpretation and could potentially hurt women’s sports.

The Title IX regulation was passed on June 23, 1972, which bans any type of sex discrimination in any school, including other education programs as well that receive any type of funding from the federal government.

“This short and simple law demands that girls and women get their fair share of opportunities in education and Title IX’s regulations make it clear that this could be accomplished in school athletic programs by having ‘separate teams for members of each sex. Protecting these opportunities is important—when biological males win in a women’s event, women or girls are denied their opportunity to shine,” expressed Attorney General Morrisey, when talking about his support for these changes for Title IX.

“The Biden administration’s insistence on redefining sex in Title IX ignores science. In so doing, it could walk back decades of progress for women in sports,” Morrisey showing his concerns for why some terms should be redefined.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has yet to hear about these changes and whether it will make an impact.