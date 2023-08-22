CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Customers of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles can make appointments and same-day appointments at any of the 26 regional offices across the Mountain State.

“We are happy to be offering appointments in all offices again. For a while, only the offices in some of West Virginia’s largest population centers were offering appointments with walk-ins, while the smaller area offices were walk-in only. Now, all 26 offices will offer both. The best part about this new scheduling program, though, is the possibility of a same-day appointment for our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier.

Appointments can be used for the following:

Driver’s license knowledge testing

Applying for a new driver’s license or identification card

Changes to a driver’s license or ID card

Driver’s license transfers from out-of-state

Vehicle work including titles and license plates

Customers with approved documents can also use the REAL ID HeadStart program through DMV’s online services portal and can use the appointment scheduler.

You can visit the appointment scheduler here.

“Walk-ins are still welcome at every office, but having an appointment will give customers more opportunity to receive fast and efficient service and not have to wait in line as long. This is just another example of how we continue to look for new ways of providing good customer service,” added Frazier.

For more information, regional office and kiosk locations, online services portal, and appointment information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.