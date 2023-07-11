FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Ah, yes, “Wild and Wonderful,” West Virginia.

There’s always some adventure at every corner, but nearly all who cross the iconic New River Gorge Bridge love the journey and where it takes them. Of course we can’t forget that the scenery has some of the most remarkable and memorable landscapes.

But did you know about the scenic parkway beneath the bridge?

The following are some of the highlights that tourists will encounter on this route.

Canyon Rim Visitor Center

What a perfect start to any tour of the Mountain State. The Canyon Rim Visitor Center includes many useful resources, such as exhibits, observation areas, an information desk, a park shop, and public restrooms. You can also climb stairs for a up-close bridge overlook. Wheelchair accessibility is also available for the overlook.

Beneath-the-Bridge Overlooks

With this feature of the journey, there are four parking areas located along the parkway, that allow tourists and motorists to enjoy the bridge from below. Exhibits such as this help adventure-goers get a real history about the bridge and the gorge surrounding it.

Fayette Station Bridge

This area is closer to the river and runs directly throughout the townsites of Fayette and South Fayette. The reconstructed Fayette Station Bridge, which reopened in 1998 as the Tunney Hunsaker Bridge, provides fantastic views of the river below and the bridge above!

Fayette Station Rapids

This area has parking and boating access just past the Fayette Station Bridge, where many whitewater boaters use to come from the lower New River run. Also a great area to see the river up close. Another feature located here is the the Fayette Station Rapids, which is the last cataract on the New River upstream of Hawks Nest.

Wolf Creek Falls

Wolf Creek Falls has its share of boulders and waterfalls. The scenic stream can be viewed from here as well. The park’s Kaymoor Trail and Bridge Trail also lead off from the parking area, where you can walk either a short way, or if you are feeling adventurous, a nice long hike.

Historic Fayetteville

The journey of this trip ends at the US-19 expressway in Fayetteville at Keller’s Corner, in which people are welcomed to come in a take a visit! You can also enter the town’s historic district by way of Keller Avenue. The historic district is filled with shops and restaurants as well.

For more information about these locations and parkway route directions, you can visit wvexplorer.com.