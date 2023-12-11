(NEXSTAR) — Many teachers across the U.S. continue to face low wages, but in some metropolitan areas, an educator’s salary can stretch further than in others.

The projected average national salary for public school teachers for the 2022-23 school year is $68,469, according to the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers’ union in the country. When adjusted for inflation, the average has declined by 6.4% over the past decade, the NEA said in its annual Rankings and Estimates report.

In McAllen, Texas, educators have the highest purchasing power compared to teachers in other cities, based on data analyzed by the personal finance firm MoneyGeek.

The average annual salary in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area is $73,153 – but after accounting for taxes and the cost of living, the adjusted take-home pay comes to $68,271. Again, that’s still higher than elsewhere in the country, according to MoneyGeek’s report, which ranked the metro areas that offer the best real income for educators.

MoneyGeek’s overall ranking, featured below, included the combined average salaries for K-12, postsecondary, preschool, substitute and self-enrichment teachers.

Metros with the highest adjusted teacher salaries

Rank Metropolitan Area Take-Home Pay* Average Annual Salary 1 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX $68,271 $73,153 2 Auburn-Opelika, AL $66,080 $85,617 3 El Paso, TX $65,260 $74,846 4 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX $65,198 $79,310 5 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $64,031 $76,777 6 Austin-Round Rock, TX $61,973 $80,805 7 Knoxville, TN $60,559 $67,801 8 St. Louis, MO-IL $59,819 $74,316 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $58,987 $77,591 10 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI $58,577 $66,425 11 Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT $57,976 $83,906 12 Cleveland-Elyria, OH $57,964 $73,307 13 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA $57,781 $101,068 14 Reno, NV $57,226 $77,310 15 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX $57,036 $58,305 Source: MoneyGeek | *Take-home pay includes income after tax and living costs.

Even though New York City has the highest average salary listed in the top 15, at $101,068, the take-home pay dwindles to $57,781 when considering income tax and living expenses.

For K-12 educators looking to get the most out of their salaries, the Kennewick-Richland metro area in Washington might be ideal. K-12 teachers have the highest take-home pay there at an average of $60,822. Meanwhile, postsecondary teachers have the highest purchasing power in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with an average take-home pay of $84,429.

Among the 178 metropolitan areas that MoneyGeek analyzed, Hawaii’s capital fared the worst for teachers pay. The annual income for educators in Honolulu averages $51,778, but the take-home pay comes to just $22,677.

Other cities where teachers earn less than $35,000 after taxes and living costs include Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Prescott, Arizona.

Of the four metros in West Virginia that were included in the study, Morgantown had the best adjusted take-home pay at $44,938, which put it 118th overall. The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (DC-VA-MD-WV) metro was the highest paying in West Virginia with an average annual salary of $84,305, but it had the lowest adjusted take home pay in the state.

Rank Metropolitan Area Take-Home Pay* Average Annual Salary 118 Morgantown, WV $44,938 $54,012 146 Winchester, VA-WV $41,611 $56,048 153 Charleston, WV $40,697 $46,173 159 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $40,078

$84,305 Source: MoneyGeek | *Take-home pay includes income after tax and living costs.

An article published in April on the NEA’s website noted that low wages haven’t been on par with inflation and could worsen school staffing shortages as teachers look for better pay.

“Educators who dedicate their lives to students shouldn’t be struggling to support their own families,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in the article. “A career in education must not be a lifetime sentence of financial worry. Who will choose to teach under those circumstances?”

Metros with the lowest adjusted teacher salaries

Rank Metropolitan Area Take-Home Pay* Average Annual Salary 162 Rapid City, SD $39,681 $45,945 163 Valdosta, GA $39,454 $47,195 164 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC $39,405 $54,710 165 Flagstaff, AZ $39,350 $60,297 166 Pueblo, CO $39,284 $50,688 167 Evansville, IN-KY $39,135 $47,842 168 Manhattan, KS $38,927 $46,497 169 Muncie, IN $38,919 $45,263 170 Colorado Springs, CO $37,912 $55,747 171 Burlington, NC $37,565 $45,235 172 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $37,505 $95,775 173 Kokomo, IN $36,943 $41,227 174 Bloomington, IN $36,224 $47,406 175 Grand Junction, CO $35,178 $47,655 176 Prescott, AZ $34,976 $50,646 177 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC $32,434 $44,082 178 Honolulu, HI $22,677 $58,094 Source: MoneyGeek | *Take-home pay includes income after tax and living costs.

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Council for Community and Economic Research for its analysis. Click here to view the full report.