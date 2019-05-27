Another case of rabies found in Monongalia County

West Virginia News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
monongalia racoon_1558898689714.png_89224413_ver1.0_640_360_1558965585415.jpg.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WOWK)- According to the Monongalia County Health Department another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. This marks the tenth raccoon that tested positive for rabies in the area. 

The raccoon got into a fight with a dog on Monday. The dog was re-vaccinated and those who came into contact with the dog afterward have begun rabies prophylaxis treatment. The health department says this is the fourth incident they’ve had of dogs encountering a rabid raccoon in Monongalia County this year.

“Rabies is present in wildlife throughout West Virginia,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “Skunks, foxes, raccoons and bats are known to carry the virus. People are encouraged to keep their pets vaccinated and on leashes.”

Due to these recent rabid raccoon cases in the county, MCHD officials will be taking additional measures, including securing funds to buy oral rabies vaccinations that would be distributed to mammals. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News