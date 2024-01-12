BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Nick Nisbet, or Ency, is a local Appalachian artist born and raised in West Virginia.

Growing up, the artist always had a love for all kinds of creatures and critters, even the less lovable ones. This passion for the outdoors is what inspired his artwork.

WIth pen and ink, he set out to use his illustrations to raise awareness and inspire others.

“I was always really close to wildlife, and it kind of inspired me to do this type of artwork,” said Ency.

Ency recently published his first book with his illustrations to relay tales and information about Appalachian wildlife. The book is titled Nurture Nature.

The paperback book intertwines Ency’s captivating art style with his love of storytelling. The artist said he was shocked by the outpouring of love and support from the community.

“I never thought that I would be able to write a book, but with a lot of work it was actually able to happen,” said Ency.

Ency has poured a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into his work and publication. Many of the illustrations in his book are the result of years of work. He encourages artists like himself to always push their boundaries.

“Base it on other things you think is fun, eventually something will come to you. Always go outside of your comfort zone, go somewhere new, and eventually something out there will inspire you,” said Ency.

Ency’s book is dedicated to his mother, who taught him all about the love for creatures all across the Mountain State. Nurtured Nature can be purchased on Amazon or at the Hatter Bookstore in Princeton.