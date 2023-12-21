GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the AEP Foundation report Appalachian Power helped support food banks in the Appalachian area.

A total of $75,000 was contributed by Appalachian Power to food banks in their tri-state area they service. West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee food banks will be able to use the funding to provide support to local families this holiday season.

“Local food banks provide essential support and a lifeline to many families when they need it the most, and this is one of the ways we can help. We value our partnership with these agencies and are thankful for their dedication to helping others.” Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

Local West Virginia food banks who were blessed with donation funds include: