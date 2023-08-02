CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Applications are now open for West Virginia American Water’s fifth annual bottle filling program.

According to WV American Water, approximately 50 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day in the United States, and they wish to change that by providing bottle filling stations in public locations within their service area that will allow the public to access safe water to refill reusable bottles.

The program’s goal is to lower single-use plastic waste in West Virginian communities and since its start four years ago, 104 bottle filling stations have been added to public locations throughout the state such as parks, schools, public and government buildings, and organizations by West Virginia American Water.

“As the largest water utility in the state, we strive to educate West Virginians on the benefits of drinking tap water and ways to reduce single-use plastics. Through this popular program, we are expanding sustainability efforts while promoting proper hydration at schools, parks, hospitals and community centers across West Virginia.” Robert Burton | President of West Virginia American Water.

One of last year’s program recipients was The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, which is the state’s largest entertainment and event complex.

“Our bottle filling stations enable thousands of visitors to stay properly hydrated and help reduce the plastic waste footprint in our community. Thanks to the investment made by West Virginia American Water, we have been able to continue our commitment to minimize our impact on the environment.” Patrick Leahy | General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

For an applicant to be able to qualify, the locations need to be within West Virginia American Water’s service area, be open to the public, and they must be a nonprofit organization or a local government entity. Organizations that are accepted will then be responsible for installing and other costs associated with the unit. Individuals cannot receive bottle filling stations.

Applications must be sent by Friday September 15, 2023 and the recipients will be contacted in October.

More information and the application can be found on the company’s website on the Bottle Filling Station Program page, and for additional information contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Manager at bradley.harris@amwater.com.