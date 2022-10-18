BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald’s just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get one at your local McDonald’s?

Starting today, the answer is yes.

59News reached out to multiple McDonald’s locations in several Southern West Virginia counties, and all of them said that they would be offering the pails starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Locations that confirmed they will be offering pails include:

White Sulphur Springs McDonalds

Fayetteville McDonalds

Oak Hill McDonalds

Sophia McDonalds

Rainelle McDonalds

Beaver McDonalds

Beckley McDonalds on Robert C. Byrd

Beckley McDonalds on Eisenhower Dr.

Princeton McDonalds

“The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween.” (McDonald’s)

To get a pail, you must purchase a regular Happy Meal. When you get the Happy Meal, it will come in the pail instead of the usual red box. The promotion is set to continue until Halloween.

Representatives from some locations said that they are currently offering only one of the types of pail, but that they are available nonetheless.

If you are dead set on getting a pail, especially later in the month, you might want to call your local McDonald’s store ahead of your visit just to make sure it has them available.

Originally released in the 1980s with three orange jack-o-lantern pails available, this year, there will be nine different options available: three different McBoo faces, three different McPunk’n faces and three different McGoblin faces.