Arrest made in shooting murder of Kelvin ‘KJ’ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Charleston Police Department, an arrest was made in the shooting murder of Charleston’s Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. Taylor, a Capital High School senior, was shot and killed on the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue on the west end of Charleston Wednesday, April 7.

On Thursday, July 8 around noon, the United States Marshal Service, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and Akron Police Department placed 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas, of Charleston, under arrest.

A murder warrant is being issued for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Capital High School senior Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Thomas had been indicted on four charges, including murder, back in May of 2021. Thomas was named as a suspect in the investigation by the Charleston Police Department on April 28, exactly four weeks after the shooting.

No other information is being released at this time.