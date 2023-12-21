CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the state Auditor’s Office partnered together to make sure that opioid settlement money will be used properly.

The partnership will ensure that the money will be used as it should be according to its purpose in the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. Letters are being sent to the cities and counties in the state by AG Morrisey and the Auditor to guide and give them information as they work on plans to spend their portion of the opioid settlement money.

This is another layer in the checks and balances to make sure the money from settlements are used in the best possible way, to attack the opioid scourge head-on. I am pleased to partner with the State Auditor’s Office to bring its proven track record of transparency, accountability, and service to local governments to amplify the collaborative effort between the Attorney General’s Office and local governments around the state. Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

The first plan to deal with the opioid crisis was made by the MOU, and was a step towards helping the communities in the state that were affected by the opioid crisis. The plan discusses the ways to assign the funds or judgements that were received from various lawsuits against opioid distributers, manufacturers, and other involved parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The recently created West Virginia First Foundation will get 72.5% of all settlement and judgment dollars, and 24.5% will go strait to local governments, and 3% will be held in escrow by the state.

It is up to the local governments to decide on what approved uses are the best ways to spend their portion of the settlement money. Morrisey’s partnership with the Auditor’s Office will make sure that the terms of the settlement are met, while also providing other resources for the local governments as they use the funds to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.