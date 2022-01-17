Attorney General Morrisey Praises Victory in CARES Act Case

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) -West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the following statement regarding a West Virginia Supreme Court decision that upheld a lower court’s ruling.

The ruling declared that the state was legally entitled to opt out of additional federal unemployment benefit programs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The court agreed with the Attorney General’s arguments that because the federal programs authorizing additional unemployment benefits under the CARES Act stopped on Sept. 6, 2021, the appeal of the lower court’s ruling was no longer valid.

“Time has shown that the lower court correctly held that the state had no clear legal duty to continue participating in those pandemic-related programs,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We hope that the Supreme Court’s ruling will advance the goal to see that all able-bodied and healthy folks get back to work.”



“More fundamentally, the court was correct in acknowledging that the judiciary must respect and uphold the state’s decision on an issue that fell within its legitimate authority and discretion. Such matters must be weighed strictly based on applicable law.”

The full dismissal order can be viewed here.