CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During a press briefing, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey threw his hat into the ring for the West Virginia Governor’s Office in 2024.

While speaking on his accomplishments as Attorney General, Morrisey spoke on his values ranging from gun rights to abortion and transgender rights. He also spoke on his victories regarding opioids and the pharmaceutical lawsuits his office was involved in.

According to the Attorney General, West Virginia has nearly doubled the national average of opioid settlement money sitting around $1 billion. Morrisey briefly touched on a potential drug plan that he said is looked upon favorably across the all the counties and cities across the Mountain State.

West Virginia is going to have to decide who is going to lead the way. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV)

Morrisey spoke on defending West Virginia from defending what he called the woke and far-left before calling for his supporters to stand strong against the indictment of former President Trump.

West Virginia will be where ‘woke’ goes to die. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV)

In closing, Morrisey thanked his supporters and reiterated how vast of a task his office has ahead of them.

According to Ballotpedia, Morrisey joins Moore Capito (R), Mac Warner (R), Chris Miller (R), John B. McCuskey (R), and Rashida Yost (R) in running in the 2024 gubernatorial election.