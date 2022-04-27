CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston native Aubrey Hill is a “Mountain Mama” making it big in the modeling world, rocking runways around the globe and wearing brands such as Gucci, Dior and Valentino.

Recently during Paris Fashion Week, Hill appeared on a billboard outside the Louvre Museum as part of Gucci’s Love Parade campaign.

The Gucci Love Parade campaign billboard featuring Aubrey Hill outside the Louvre Museum. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill)

Model Aubrey Hill stands in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, where she appears on a Gucci billboard. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill)

Aubrey Hill modeling Dior on a runway in Paris, France. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill)

Aubrey Hill modeling Valentino on a runway in Paris, France. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill)

Aubrey Hill modeling Monot on a runway in Paris, France. (Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill)

Hill has also traveled the to world walk runways in Paris, Milan, New York and Los Angeles, but the Mountain State still holds a special place in her heart.

Hill stays true to her state pride while traveling and always tells people she meets how beautiful and unique West Virginia is.

“You know, there’s no other place like it,” Hill said. “I miss it a lot, and it’s just, whenever you’re there, it’s like a feeling I’ve never felt anywhere else in the world.”

Hill first got into professional modeling after being scouted by a Wilhelmina agent in Nashville, Tennesee. During Hill’s first fashion showcase for Ivor’s Trunk in 2016, she met actress Jennifer Garner, who also grew up in Charleston.

Hill has met and worked with several other celebrities during her modeling career, including working around Rihanna and Snoop Dog.

“I was too scared to talk to them because … in that kind of work it’s like you only really talk if you’re … you know, working together, like right beside each other,” Hill said. “We never really got that close, but I was, like, fangirling. I was like ‘Ahhh!'”

Hill is thankful for the opportunities and experiences she has gained while modeling. She said growing up in West Virginia helped prepare her for a career that requires much dedication and emotional strength.

“It definitely helped me in this career because it’s like sometimes you have to be very strong-willed and determined and very, like, tough-skinned,” Hill said. ” … Just growing up in West Virginia, sometimes it can be hard, so it kind of prepared me for those things.”

Hill encourages other West Virginians to chase their dreams as well. She said it is important to push through difficult circumstances and to never make excuses.

“You just can’t let those roadblocks in life get to you,” Hill said. “You gotta overcome them and stay on the top.”

Hill said this past month has been successful and that she is excited to see what the future holds.

Modeling photos and runway videos from throughout Hill’s career can be viewed on her Instagram.