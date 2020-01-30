Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia are searching for a jail inmate who removed his leg monitor while out on a pass.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation said a Wood County magistrate issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday after Jeremy Dean Johnson failed to return to the Parkersburg Correctional Center. The 28-year-old Johnson was serving a 20- to 40-year sentence for breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary.

The statement describes Johnson as 5-foot-4 and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm and his right hand.

Trending Stories

