MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) – Students are returning to classrooms in less than a month. Harmony for Hope hosted a “Back to School” summer fun day for kids and parents.

Transitioning back to school can be tough for children and even parents. Harmony for Hope wants to ease that stress.

They hosted their “Back to School” event in hopes of helping. Face painting, giveaways and school information were all part of the event.

Vendors had the opportunity for free to sell any wares they might have.

An AmeriCorps member who was assisting with the event said socialization is a vital part of childhood during summer break.

“The best thing is that it gets the community together. So, the kids can interact with each other so that’s great. We also have a little bit of free school supplies like notebooks and crayons,” said Gina Jones, an Americorps Vista.

A representative of MountainHeart was also there to inform parents about the programs they have to offer.

Tammy Fleshman, the representative on site, said preparing a child for school can be difficult, but resources like MountainHeart are on stand-by to ease the burden.

“We want to provide for the children. We want to make sure they have everything they need. That’s mentally and physically. We don’t want them to have anxiety, which they will because they are young,” said Tammy Fleshman.

Parents of young children were encouraged to take flyers and brochures for upcoming family-friendly events.

Event organizers said they hope to have even more vendors and children who participate in the coming years.