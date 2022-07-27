BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – An inmate at the Beckley Federal Correctional Institute (Beckley FCI) was found dead last night, July 26, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., inmate Wardell Coleman was found unresponsive at the Beckley FCI in Beaver, West Virginia.

Responding staff immediately tried life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical

services (EMS) and when EMS arrived on scene, they continued to attempt to save Coleman’s life. Mr. Coleman was then transported by EMS to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and was subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The FBI was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and the public is not in danger.

Mr. Coleman was a 71-year-old man who returned to Bureau of Prisons’ custody on a parole violation. He was originally sentenced in the Western District of Kentucky to a 25- year sentence for Robbery of F.D.I.C. Bank. He had been in custody at FCI Beckley since April 15, 2022.

FCI Beckley is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,573 male offenders.