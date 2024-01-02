BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An important service is being added to the CAMC Health System and Vandalia Health.

The Carl Larson Cancer Center, located in Beckley, was purchased by CAMC in December 2023 and finalized with the necessary regulatory and governance approvals. The location will be named the CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley as part of the CAMC Health System.

Originating in the mid 1980s, the newly owned Carl Larson Cancer Center is made up of three physicians and 11 advanced practice professionals who consistently provide high quality oncology services for decades. CAMC patients will be able to receive hematology, oncology, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, diagnostic laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at the CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley. Primary treatment modes also include chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Radiation services are also performed at the Beckley facility, offering CT scanning, mammography, bone density and radiographic x-rays, all of which are digital.

CAMC will work with the physicians, providers and staff to expand services available to the community and provide additional capacity for procedures.

