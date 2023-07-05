CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango announced on Wednesday that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for West Virginia Governor in 2024.

“I want to thank those who have reached out and encouraged me to seek the 2024 Democratic nomination for Governor of West Virginia,” Salango said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Your support and encouragement truly mean the world to me.”

In 2020, Salango was the Democratic nomination for governor; he lost to incumbent Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

Salango founded Salango Law and became a commissioner in 2017.