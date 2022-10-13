CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Christmas spirit is starting to spread and what better way to start preparing your holiday decorations by making a new one!

First Lady Cathy Justice announced today, October 13, 2022, the 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest, eligible to all West Virginians nineteen and older. The winner of the contest will have their bow featured on a special “bow tree” at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holidays.

Official flier for 2022 Best Bow Christmas Concert

The bows and the Christmas tree will be unveiled on Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held on December 3. The three winning bows will receive a cash prize. In January 2023, all of the bows will be donated to an assisted living facility, hospital, or veteran’s organization.

Bows must be received by November 18, 2022, to be eligible for judging. For questions please contact Elizabeth Yeager at elizabeth.a.yeager@wv.gov.