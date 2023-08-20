(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in West Virginia using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in our state.

#20. Appalachian Bible College

Acceptance rate: 49%

Net price: $15,620

Enrollment: 150 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Value grade: A

Dorms grade: A

Campus grade: A-

#19. Valley College – Martinsburg

Acceptance rate: 100%

Net price: $23,534

Enrollment: 628 (236:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C-

Diversity grade: C+

Academics grade: C-

Value grade: C-

#18. Salem University

Acceptance rate: 100%

Net price: $18,753

Enrollment: 709 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C-

Diversity grade: A+

Athletics grade: B-

Dorms grade: B-

#17. Glenville State University

Acceptance rate: 100%

Net price: $15,071

Enrollment: 1,094 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C

Athletics grade: B+

Diversity grade: B

Dorms grade: B

#16. Bethany College – West Virginia

Acceptance rate: 92%

Net price: $14,666

Enrollment: 561 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C

Diversity grade: A-

Party grade: B-

Dorms grade: B-

#15. Alderson Broaddus University

Acceptance rate: 53%

Net price: $20,080

Enrollment: 713 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C

Diversity grade: A

Athletics grade: B

Value grade: B-

#14. Bluefield State University

Acceptance rate: 90%

Net price: $11,451

Enrollment: 949 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C

Diversity grade: B

Value grade: C+

Athletics grade: C+

#13. West Virginia State University

Acceptance rate: 89%

Net price: $12,399

Enrollment: 1,498 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Diversity grade: A-

Party grade: A-

Campus grade: B+

#12. Concord University

Acceptance rate: 91%

Net price: $8,677

Enrollment: 1,388 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Diversity grade: B+

Dorms grade: B+

Campus grade: B

#11. West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Acceptance rate: 100%

Net price: $8,226

Enrollment: 1,213 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Campus grade: A

Value grade: C+

Diversity grade: C+

#10. Fairmont State University

Acceptance rate: 94%

Net price: $10,608

Enrollment: 2,861 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: C+

Campus grade: B+

Dorms grade: B+

Campus food grade: B+

#9. Davis & Elkins College

Acceptance rate: 69%

Net price: $18,819

Enrollment: 691 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A

Value grade: B

Athletics grade: B

#8. Shepherd University

Acceptance rate: 98%

Net price: $10,685

Enrollment: 2,255 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Location grade: A

Safety grade: A-

Diversity grade: B+

#7. West Liberty University

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $13,812

Enrollment: 1,798 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B-

Diversity grade: A-

Safety grade: A-

Academics grade: B

#6. West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Acceptance rate: 55%

Net price: $10,151

Enrollment: 1,085 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Academics grade: B

Value grade: B

#5. West Virginia Wesleyan College

Acceptance rate: 66%

Net price: $19,843

Enrollment: 971 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Party grade: B+

Student life grade: B+

#4. Marshall University

Acceptance rate: 89%

Net price: $8,387

Enrollment: 7,002 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Athletics grade: A

Party grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

#3. University of Charleston

Acceptance rate: 61%

Net price: $20,598

Enrollment: 1,189 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A

Campus food grade: A

Dorms grade: A-

#2. Wheeling University

Acceptance rate: 77%

Net price: $30,366

Enrollment: 476 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Value grade: A-

Diversity grade: A-

Party grade: B+

#1. West Virginia University