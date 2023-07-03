CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State is becoming well-known for its craft beer scene. From IPAs to stouts to lagers, West Virginia has it all.

According to Yahoo! Finances’ Sultan Khalid, the best craft beer brand in West Virginia is the Mothman Black IPA by the now-defunct Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

Khalid said the black IPA’s malt profile gives a taste of roasted toffee and chocolate.

According to our own research using the online beer rating tool, Untappd, we made a list of the highest-rated IPAs made in West Virginia.

The list of the highest-rated IPAs includes Chasing Daylight from Short Story Brewing, Standing on a Corner in Winslow from Dobra Zupas, Holy Citra Double IPA from Stumptown Ales, Hazy Day Maker from Amani Brewing, Yard Sale from Weathered Ground Brewery, Whole Lotta Cashmere from Weathered Ground Brewery, Sassy Mojo from Stumptown Ales, Six Legged Frog from Stumptown Ales, Thespian Espionage from Weathered Ground Brewery.

You can view a list of the highest-rated beers made in West Virginia by clicking here.