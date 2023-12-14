CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County native Donald “Deak” Kersey was promoted to Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff for the WV Secretary of State’s Office by Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Currently, Kersey serves as the Deputy Secretary and General Counsel, and he will replace the current Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff Chuck Flannery, who will leave to be the State Director for the Office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. Since January 2017, Flannery has been the Chief Deputy Secretary and Chief of Staff for the Mac Warner administration.

Chuck has done a wonderful job for our office and the people of West Virginia, and he has been an integral part of our administration… He’s helped steer this office into highly successful endeavors, both in the elections arena and in the business and licensing realm. Together, we have revolutionized the office and brought national acclaim to West Virginia. Chuck has been instrumental in every major project, policy, and initiative we’ve undertaken since I took office… We’re going to miss Chuck but we know that the opportunity to join Senator Capito’s staff as State Director is a great professional move for him. We wish him the absolute best… Deak has been a fantastic leader in my office and is more than prepared to take on the role of Chief Deputy & Chief of Staff Deak and Chuck worked very closely on advancing the office together for many years. Deak has a clear appreciation for the role and responsibilities of the Secretary of State. Secretary Mac Warner

Kersey, who currently lives in Charleston with his wife and two kids, is from Bluefield, West Virginia. He graduated from the WVU College of Law, in 2017 he joined the WV Secretary of State’s Office as Deputy Legal Counsel and Elections Division Director, he was promoted to General Counsel in 2019, and became Deputy Secretary in 2021.