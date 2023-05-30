BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield Police have formed a team specifically for high-risk situations. The Bluefield SWAT team disbanded in the past but now is back with new team members.

The station made their selection based on a specific set of guidelines and the team underwent specific training for their duties.

Sergeant Devon WIlliams says it took a while to select individuals for the team, but now they are ready to go.

“The chiefs done a great job getting the members together and ready. That is what the wait has been, trying to get people who fit that description but now we got them, and we are set and ready,” said Williams.

The team will be put through training sessions to keep their skills sharp.

Sergeant Williams said he is excited and ready to face any obstacles the team may encounter.