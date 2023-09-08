BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State University underwent major transitions over the past year. Higher education in West Virginia seems to be in a difficult position, but Bluefield State University President, Robin Capehart, ensures students their doors are always open.

Bluefield State University held its second ‘University Address’ since becoming accredited, on Friday.

This year’s address was focused on the transitionary period of the university. Capehart touched base on the changes the university underwent.

Capehart says he knows change can be uncertain but holds hope the university will blossom under the new shift.

“Transitions are always, change is hard, transitions are messy. But at the end of the day, I think that not only will the campus be proud of but also southwest and western West Virginia willbe proud of,” said Capehart.

Capehart also addressed the state of higher education in West Virginia. With the closure of universities and the cuts of academic classes, Capehart says the University will continue to prosper and welcome those who wish to learn.

The introduction of the ‘B-State Promise’ was also made. This promise is the devotion to students, stating the staff and faculty at Bluefield State University will prepare attendees for college.

“We are telling students that if you want to learn, if you want to come to our college and learn, even if you don’t feel college ready. It is our job to make sure you are prepared.”

President Capehart closed out the University Address by thanking the staff and faculty who made the commitment to change.