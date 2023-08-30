BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State University is receiving a generous financial boosts to their programs. Those programs include a new minor in Mining Engineering Technology.

The program specializes in expanding knowledge of the mining industry. Students will gain insights into mining operations, safety and law.

Keith Olson, the Vice President of Bluefield State University Development sends gratitude to donators.

“Donors have made a commitment to this university and this program. That does not only include the financial obligation that they have made, but the scholarships and resources as well,” said Olson.



Coronado Global Resources is also creating a partnership with the university for these scholarships. Coronado Global Resources will donate up to fifty thousand dollars each year for direct scholarships.