Officials say a body was found under a barge in the Ohio River near the Mitchell Plant on Wednesday.

Marshall County, West Virginia officials say they found an unknown male stuck under a barge.

The barge was one of the 15 that came up the river from Charleston, West Virginia according to officials.

Officials say workers separated 9 of the 15 barges and discovered the body.

The body has not been identified at this time.

The body is being sent to the Medical Examiners to identify the male.

