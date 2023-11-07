MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

The WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook account posted at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 that the bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources Building, which is on the Evansdale Campus in Morgantown.

Very few details were provided, but the post said that people should evacuate/avoid the area, including all Engineering Sciences buildings. The Engineering PRT station has also been shut down and the PRT is bypassing the station.

University Police officers are conducting a sweep of the building.

Other nearby buildings include the WVU Student Recreation Center, WVU Evansdale Visitor Center and the Canady Creative Arts Center.

