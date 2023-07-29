MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) – Bon-Bon’s Confectionery and Hardware store was once a home to soda pop and popcorn. Now over one hundred years later, the owners hope to pass off the store to someone who can continue the legacy.



The local coal miners and Coke Company used the buildings as offices until 1920. They then sold the property to Mary and Same Bonfacio who then passed it down the family line.



Now, the building and the additional properties are up for sale. That includes rental apartments upstairs of the adjacent building and houses behind the building.

“What we hope is that someone comes in with a lot of energy. It is a great opportunity for a new business to come in. We hope they take it for the next hundred years for Mt. Hope into the next century,” said Dean Bonifacio, one of the current owners.

The upstairs of the building houses a four-bedroom facility. The adjacent building and extra property are included in the $499,000 asking price.

The relator said there are grants available to repair the building since it is considered a historic area and architecture.