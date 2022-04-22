CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Boyz II Men will be performing at the Clay Center in Charleston on Sunday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m.



Throughout their 30-year career making R&B music, Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They redefined popular R&B and hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. And Boyz II Men hasn’t stopped yet – the group continues to make new albums and bring their legendary act to stages across the world.



Some of Boyz II Men’s past hits you might know include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly”. Their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their 2007 Decca label debut, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA earned them two Grammy nominations.

Pre-Sale tickets for the concert at the Clay Center will be available beginning Monday, April 25th at 10 a.m. for select audiences, including members of the Clay Center Concert Club. Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. in person at the Clay Center Box Office, online at www.theclaycenter.org, or by phone at 304-561-3570.

Please call the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or email boxoffice@theclaycenter.org if you have any questions. For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.theclaycenter.org. Updates will also be distributed through the official Clay Center social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.