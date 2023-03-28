GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV) applauded the announcement from Gov. Justice (R-WV) that Breeze Airways will partner with West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
According to Capito, there will be new nonstop flights to Orlando, FL and Charleston, SC starting May 31, 2023. There is also potential for three more destinations to be added within the next two years.
The partnership between Breeze Airways and Yeager Airport is wonderful news, and shows that West Virginia is a destination that can further compete in the airline market. When travel options declined at Yeager earlier this year, I personally spoke with leaders at the airport and Breeze to explore opportunities, and I am pleased this partnership has come as a result. I will continue to work with all individuals involved to grow this partnership with the goal of increasing air travel opportunities for our state, our residents, and those who want to visit the Mountain State.Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)