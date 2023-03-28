GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV) applauded the announcement from Gov. Justice (R-WV) that Breeze Airways will partner with West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to Capito, there will be new nonstop flights to Orlando, FL and Charleston, SC starting May 31, 2023. There is also potential for three more destinations to be added within the next two years.

