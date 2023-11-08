CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Breeze Airways will begin a new route from Charleston, WV to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Breeze Airways, the only Nice Low Cost Carrier in the U.S., will begin a new service from Charleston, WV to Myrtle Beach, SC starting May 10, 2024. Fares on the new route will start at $49 one-way, if purchased by November 14, 2023 for September 3, 2024. Along with the new routes, Breeze is also currently offering 35% off roundtrip bookings using the code ‘BENICE’ which is applicable also on the new routes from Charleston.

“I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that Breeze Airways is expanding their service to connect West Virginia with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This new route is another testament to the vital role our airports play in fueling our economy, boosting tourism, and enhancing our state’s overall appeal. Breeze Airways’ commitment to providing affordable travel options aligns perfectly with West Virginia’s resurgence as a top tourism destination. I’m excited to see our partnership continue to flourish, as we continue to show off Almost Heaven to the world.” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

This announcement is another significant achievement for the partnership between Gov. Justice and Breeze Airways, a partnership that plans to add five new destinations for Charleston, WV including New York City in the next two years. For more information on available flights from Breeze Airways, visit their website.