FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – With hundreds of visitors diving off the bridge, safety is of the utmost importance.

Many of the base jumpers are seasoned veterans, but EMT’s and emergency services are on the case. Some of the many guidelines for jumpers are that participants must have made at least one parachute jump in the past two years prior to Bridge Day.

Jumpers must also have made at least 100 parachute jumps total. EMT Services and safety boats were also stationed in the river just in case.

Highline Team Members Kitty Rose and Kati Dodds, demonstrated how participants were safely strapped in for their Highline.

“(We) make sure they are rigged into the ropes correctly onto the rappel rack all the way through, and we make sure they are safe and everything is connected,” said Rose.

In recent years, there have been a total of more than 800 jumps. This averages approximately one jump every 30 seconds.