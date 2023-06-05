CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia recognizes National Reunification Month, a time to promote reunification of children in foster care with their birth parents.

According to the WVDHHR, their Bureau for Social Services joins nationwide partners to help bring recognition and promotion of reunification between parents and children. Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) has even declared June as the reunification month for WV.

“Our team is committed to providing families and children in foster care with interventions and services that work toward a goal of reunification… We couldn’t achieve this without foster parents, mentors, child welfare professionals, and others who support these youth and their families along the way.” Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services

The goal of reunification is to help allow foster children to safely return to their birth parents after time in foster care. Most often this happens in less than a year after the child’s entry into foster care. The Bureau is committed to providing the proper services for out-of-home care children and their families.

Reunification month is designed to be a time of celebration for this family saving process.

For more information on foster care and relative/kinship services, visit Mission West Virginia’s website.