BUCKHANNON, WV (WVNS) – In a little over a year, what is known as the “Superbowl of Marching Bands” will put a global spotlight on Upshur County, the region, and West Virginia.

On January 1, 2021, the City of Buckhannon was notified that thousands of international visitors will pour into West Virginia for the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023 competition. Buckhannon was awarded the privilege of hosting the show that will attract people from all over the world to the state, and now has to prepare for hosting such a prestigious event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event to West Virginia and to heighten the exposure of our beautiful region and state to new audiences,” Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

This is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history it will take place in the U.S. More importantly, it is the first time the event is ever being hosted on the East Coast. The last U.S. host was Palm Springs, California and 10,000 visitors attended.

To date, 47 bands from 24 nations have submitted applications to compete at the Buckhannon hosted competition. The bands will compete for the title of world champion in multiple different disciplines of music, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion, auxiliary dance and more. In addition to the competition, numerous events are scheduled to take place throughout the week of the competition.

According to Sanders, the event will benefit West Virginia far beyond the initial competition. The exposure from hosting this event can boost tourism, economic development, and investment opportunities with international attention.

“This competition will give West Virginia an opportunity to shine like never before. Highlighting our successful tourism industry, favorable economic climate and utilizing the competition to strengthen relationships between our leaders and foreign neighbors can create lasting benefits in West Virginia for generations.” Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

Fundraising efforts by the WAMSB 2023 Host Committee are currently ongoing. Contributions have been received from:

The City of Buckhannon in the amount of 100,000 dollars

Harrison County Commission for 4,000 dollars

Community Bank for 550 dollars

It is expected that more donations will come in as the event approaches. Both the Lewis County Commission and Randolph County Commission are reviewing funding requests for their upcoming budgets.

The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place from July 17-24, 2023.