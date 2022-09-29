BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up.

This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can’t start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning.

The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the importance of why you shouldn’t burn.

Captain Matthew Pettrey with the fire department explained why they have these laws in place.

“Humidity levels in the daytime are lower so that’s why we put in the burning times until 5 in the evening so that way humidity starts rising at that point so it’s a little bit safer to do that then,” Captain Pettrey said.

If you decide to burn during unauthorized hours, you could face a $1,000 penalty.