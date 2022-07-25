BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Virginia Hive will host a Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the WVU Tech Campus.

The competition is made possible through a partnership with the WV Hive and WVU Tech Launch Lab.

Diana Woods, the Director of the West Virginia University Tech Launch Lab, who will be serving as the coordinator of the event, said that the panel of judges at the event will select only 3 top entries, with the winner earning a $2,000 prize. Those top 3 business presenters will receive other awards in the competition, with an additional award.

Eligible participants include, WV Hive clients, WVU Tech students and entrepreneurs of the southern West Virginia Counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell.

It is also noted that this competition is only limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. The best proposals submitted will be invited to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business and start up ideas before a panel of reviewers.

Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive, is excited that ‘Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competitions are back since the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expecting a generous turnout of proposals and competition at this September event.

Moore shared, “This is our first major entrepreneurship focused initiative with the WVU Tech Launch Lab since announcing our new partnership earlier this year. The partnership between the WV Hive and Tech Launch Lab was developed to help build upon the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have created in southern West Virginia. We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful partner to help strengthen the resource pipeline for our entrepreneurs.”

For more information about this competition, please contact Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive at 304-669-4870, or at her email, jmoore@nrgrda.org. You can also contact, Diana Woods, Director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab at 304-929-1343, or at her email, diana.woods@mail.wvu.edu.