GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be receiving some upgrades, but will have to close for a period of time to install them.

Starting January 1, 2024, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be closed while the building undergoes extensive renovations. The Visitor Center is scheduled to re-open early March 2024 and will feature new exhibits, a new sales area, and new lighting, carpets, wall coverings and seating in the auditorium.

The new exhibits will focus on the three national sites: Gauley River National Recreation Area, Bluestone National Scenic River, and New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Learn about each areas geology, history, plants and animals, and recreation through the new interactive displays. These exhibits will be the first major upgrade to the Visitor Center since it opened to the public in 1991.

Sandstone Visitor Center on the southern end of the park will remain open throughout the winter from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days per week. Visitors to the northern end of the park may visit park headquarters in Glen Jean for information, open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. For more information, visit the park’s website.