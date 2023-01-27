WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – An act that would permanently block taxpayer funding for abortions was introduced this week.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), along with 45 of their Senate Republican colleagues, introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. This legislation would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion, replacing the current restrictions with a single, government-wide standard.

“I am proud to co-sponsor commonsense legislation that will codify the long-standing ban on federal funding for abortion, and block attempts to federalize abortion funding through the appropriations process,”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

In addition to Senators Capito and Wicker, the bill is co-sponsored by:

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
  • Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.)
  • Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
  • Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
  • Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
  • Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.)
  • Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
  • Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
  • Senator Bill Cassidy, (R-La.)
  • Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)
  • Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
  • Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)
  • Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
  • Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
  • Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
  • Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)
  • Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
  • Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
  • Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)
  • Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
  • Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.)
  • Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
  • Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
  • Senator John Kennedy (R-La.)
  • Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)
  • Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah)
  • Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
  • Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
  • Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)
  • Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
  • Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
  • Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)
  • Senator James Risch (R-Idaho)
  • Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
  • Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
  • Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
  • Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)
  • Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
  • Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
  • Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
  • Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)
  • Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)
  • Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.)