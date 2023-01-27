WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – An act that would permanently block taxpayer funding for abortions was introduced this week.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), along with 45 of their Senate Republican colleagues, introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. This legislation would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion, replacing the current restrictions with a single, government-wide standard.

“I am proud to co-sponsor commonsense legislation that will codify the long-standing ban on federal funding for abortion, and block attempts to federalize abortion funding through the appropriations process,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

In addition to Senators Capito and Wicker, the bill is co-sponsored by: