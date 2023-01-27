WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – An act that would permanently block taxpayer funding for abortions was introduced this week.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), along with 45 of their Senate Republican colleagues, introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. This legislation would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion, replacing the current restrictions with a single, government-wide standard.
“I am proud to co-sponsor commonsense legislation that will codify the long-standing ban on federal funding for abortion, and block attempts to federalize abortion funding through the appropriations process,”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
In addition to Senators Capito and Wicker, the bill is co-sponsored by:
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
- Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.)
- Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
- Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
- Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.)
- Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
- Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
- Senator Bill Cassidy, (R-La.)
- Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
- Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
- Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)
- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
- Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
- Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)
- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
- Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
- Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)
- Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
- Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.)
- Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
- Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
- Senator John Kennedy (R-La.)
- Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)
- Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah)
- Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
- Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
- Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)
- Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
- Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
- Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)
- Senator James Risch (R-Idaho)
- Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
- Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
- Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)
- Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)
- Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
- Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
- Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
- Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
- Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)
- Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)
- Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.)