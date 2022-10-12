CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding aimed at giving West Virginians relief from the opioid epidemic.

Both Senators, who are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $44,337,509 through the Substance Abuse and mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. The funding will provide vital resources to those dealing with opioid substance abuse in the Mountain State.

“In 2018, I authored language that ensured states most impacted by the opioid crisis would receive the targeted funding they need to strengthen efforts to end addiction in their communities. Delivering this support to West Virginia is crucial in our continued recovery efforts, and it is key in providing the resources we need to reach those struggling with addiction where they are. I’m committed to continue bringing in the support our state needs to find innovative solutions and save countless lives”. US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

According to the CDC, in 2020 West Virginia had the highest overdose death rate in the nation by a wide margin.

Drug Overdose Mortality By State

West Virginia – 81.4 Kentucky – 49.2 Delaware – 47.3 Ohio – 47.2 Tennessee – 45.6 Maryland – 44.6 Louisiana – 42.7 Pennsylvania – 42.4 Maine – 39.7 Connecticut – 39.1 View the FULL list here!

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. Combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and expanding access to treatment for substance use disorder across the state is crucial to addressing this crisis. I am pleased SAMHSA is investing more than $44 million in our state to help expand treatment and recovery services, as well as strengthen prevention efforts. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I fought to ensure that resources to fight the drug epidemic get to the states that have been hit the hardest, including West Virginia, and I will continue advocating for funding to combat the drug epidemic in the Mountain State.” US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The funding will be put directly toward resources that help increase access to treatment and medication. It will support the continuum of prevention and recovery services for people struggling with substance abuse in West Virginia.

For anyone in West Virginia dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse can reach out to Help4WV 24/7 for help. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached directly at 988.