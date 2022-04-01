CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, April 1, 2022, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), announced $9,401,593 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for four grant programs in West Virginia.

Individual awards:

“These grants will provide resources to strengthen our health centers, support access to health services that our elderly population rely on, and assist parents with young children. I’m thrilled this funding is heading to West Virginia because it will directly help mothers, children, and families across our state maintain strong and healthy lives,”

“Ensuring all West Virginians have access to the healthcare services they need, no matter where they live, is one of my top priorities. I’m pleased HHS is investing $9.4 million in these four critical programs to support West Virginians who want home care, care for mothers and their children and to provide additional support for health centers that are operating on shoestring budgets. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support healthcare providers across the Mountain State as they care for our fellow West Virginians,”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)