CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced today, November 14, 2022, two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol to begin the celebration of the holiday season.

Two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his farm in Morgantown, WV. Rockis maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards, which are primarily Canaan Fir. He also supplies a variety of seed and transplant materials to the Christmas tree and nursery industry through the country.

Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis pictured with the two Firs

“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,” – Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis

The lights will be turned on during Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held on December 3, 2022.