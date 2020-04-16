Capitol Market’s outdoor market opens for spring season while following health guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When you arrive at Capitol Market things will look a little different. A sign now hangs by the entrance listing new health and safety guidelines. The staff greets you wearing masks and a sanitized cart and explain the rules set up for safety reasons, like using the hand sanitizing stations and only touching what you plan on buying.

These easy steps offer the public a chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of Capitol Market – while supporting local businesses.

“It’s very important to buy local to know where your food is coming from, to support local people in your community that lives here and works here especially those smaller businesses who some of them are unfortunately struggling right now,” Chris Knorr of Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse tells 13 News.

Another benefit is talking directly to the people growing your food and knowing how many hands it’s passed through.

“When we pack our produce sometimes we do some of the assemblies of the baskets here right now for one less people to handle them they are packing them in the greenhouses,” Knorr adds.

The farm-to-table “pick your own” option even gives the stand owners a comfort.

“It’s one of the things that I think more people would feel more comfortable with being outside and having a little more room to breath around them,” Knorr says.

The decision to open the outdoor market came with lengthy discussions between the city, county and even first responders. Today the National Guard checked in on the opening and even offered tips like having more electronic pay options to cut down on exchanging of cash